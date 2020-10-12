Popular Tullamore hair salon continues to expand

Cheveux hair salon was established by Annmarie Comerford in Tullamore in 2011

Cheveux has grown and evolved into a state of the art salon and is located on 11, O'Carroll Street, Tullamore, having moved there in 2019.

This beautifully designed salon has a stunning interior with a spacious, contemporary feel. The salon provides a luxurious garden for clients to enjoy during their visit to Cheveux.

During the two years of expansion the staff has also grown bigger and now boasts 13 stylists.

"We welcome Chloe Dunne and Gloria Flanagan to our Cheveux family," said Annmarie.

"Gloria, is no stranger to hairdressing in Tullamore as she has been hairdressing in the midlands for 20 years. She has completed extensive courses with Schwarzkopf and has also trained in London at the Vidal Sassoon Academy. Gloria loves all aspects of hairdressing and specialises in cutting.

"Chloe Dunne has worked in a Mountmellick salon for 6 years having qualified with a distinction. Chloe's speciality is colouring and she completed a colour specialists degree in May 2019. Cheveux welcomes them both."

Annnemarie and the team also passed on a special thanks to all their lovely clients for their custom and loyalty over the years.