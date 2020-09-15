Midlands Park Hotel hosting wedding showcase this weekend

The 4-Star Midlands Park Hotel invites you to their Wedding Showcase on September 20, 2020 from 1pm – 5pm. Booking is required by phone 057 86 78588 or e-mail Joanne on events@midlandsparkhotel.com.

Come and view our striking entrance creating an impressive sense of space and classic modern elegance. Immerse yourself in the sophisticated ballroom with its natural lighting, lavish decor, mood lit ceiling, and fairy lit backdrop. The outdoor terrace has been transformed into a luxurious outside space perfect for pre-wedding reception drinks or why not extend the celebrations?

Choose from one of our popular restaurants, a post wedding brunch or barbecue – the choice is yours to enjoy with your nearest & dearest.

The Kilpatrick Suite perfectly captures the romance of your wedding night. complete with a luxurious round 8 foot bed, walk in wardrobe, double shower over-looking bedroom, Jacuzzi bath with TV, and lavish reception room with a further 4 suites beside the Kilpatrick suite on their own exclusive wing, just perfect for your wedding party.

The hotel offers a choice of banqueting suites catering for up to 350 guests. Complimentary Civil Ceremony Suites are also available for up to 300 guests with wedding menus, including wine starting from €60 per guest.

For couples choosing a Civil, Humanist or Spiritual Ceremony you have a choice of civil ceremony rooms. This means your guests do not have to travel from time of arrival. The celebrations remain in the same location, giving you more time to enjoy the day.

Ideally located only 45 minutes from Dublin and less than an hour and half from Cork, Limerick and Galway Cities, Midlands Park Hotel is the ideal location for your wedding, your way.

More information: www.midlandsparkhotel.com

Celebrate in the Heart of the Midlands