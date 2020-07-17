Padraig Dooley, Funeral Director providing a complete service

Padraig Dooley, Funeral Director was established in 2019 to provide a complete funeral undertaking service in Kinnitty and the surrounding areas.



Padraig resides in Kinnitty where his funeral services are situated. Originally from Kilcormac Padraig is the fourth generation of family steeped in the tradition of Undertaking, with his Great Grandfather Denis, his Grandfather James and his late

Parents Paddy and Attracta all working for the funeral business at Main Street, Kilcormac.

Padraig is committed to providing a service which ensures bereaved families are treated with dignity and understanding at a very sensitive time for them.



As each funeral is unique Padraig promises to assist the bereaved family in organising the funeral plan best suited to their needs and to ensure the appropriate support to the family throughout their time of loss.

At Padraig Dooley, Funeral Director, the following services are provided: -

• Meeting with family of deceased regarding funeral arrangements,

• Provide guidance on choosing coffin

• Contact Priest, Cemetery Caretaker, Church or Crematorium, agree times and details of funeral services.

• Funeral Home Hire if required

• Arrange for publication of death notices in RIP.ie, Midlands Radio 3 and newspapers.