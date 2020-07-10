SPONSORED

Ormonde Construction hiring health and safety officer in Leinster region

Health & Safety Officer required in the Leinster Area

Ormonde Construction are looking to recruit a full-time Health & Safety Officer for Leinster region up to date working knowledge of Irish Construction Safety Standards

Requirements

*Hold a relevant Health & Safety Qualification
*Have a least 4 years experience
*Confident and have strong interpersonal and communication skills
*Full clean driving licence


*Company vehicle provided
*Salary negotiable

If interested, please contact our office on 056-7786940 or email noeleen@ormondeconstruction.ie.