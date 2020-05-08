JOBS: Citizens Information hiring Information Officer in Laois/Offaly

Citizens Information are hiring for the position of Information Officer.

Citizens Information Services provide free, confidential and impartial information, advice and advocacy services to the public on social services, rights and entitlements.

North Leinster Citizens Information Service (CIS) is currently seeking an:

Information Officer

Permanent, Full Time

Laois/Offaly Area - Based in Portlaoise

Role

Key tasks for the post include the direct delivery of information, advice, advocacy and referral services, and liaison with other service providers, both statutory and voluntary. Excellent communication skills, a good level of research and IT skills, and a Leaving Certificate and/or equivalent of education are required. Ideally, applicants will also hold a higher-level qualification in relevant field of study, (e.g. social policy, human rights, social work/social care practice, legal qualification etc.), and / or substantial previous work experience in a busy information/advice/advocacy environment.

Full-Time Salary: €29,821 - €45,498 per annum (inclusive of Long Service Increments (LSI), see candidate pack HERE for further information).

Probationary Period: All new entrants to CIS are subject to a probationary period.

Incremental Credit Assessment: CIS operates an incremental credit process for new entrants to the CIS network at request. For further information please see the candidate pack.

Panel of Qualified Candidates: A panel of qualified candidates may be formed from which temporary and permanent, part-time and full-time Information Officer posts which arise in a specified period, up to a maximum of 12 months, will be filled. Posts will be located in the Laois/Offaly Area of South Leinster Citizens Information Service.

How to apply

An Application Form must be completed in full (late applications and CVs not accepted). The application process is outlined in the Candidate Pack which is downloadable below:

Download the Application Form HERE.

Download the Candidate Pack HERE.

Closing date is 4.00pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Please note that due to Covid-19 restrictions, video conferencing software may be used in the interview process.

Funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board.

CIS is an equal opportunities employer