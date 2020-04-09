Fine art auctioneers holding online auction of items with guide prices from €20 up to €20,000

Well-known Fine Art Auctioneers Matthews of Kells in Co Meath are running a Live Online Auction of 390 lots of jewellery, gold, wristwatches and objects of virtue on this coming Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30pm.

It's expected to be a good value sale with a collecting budget for every pocket.

Estimates run from as low as €20 up to €20,000.

Those wishing to bid can view the sale catalogue online on the auctioneer's website: www.matthewsauctionrooms.com.

All lots will be safely packed in-house following the auction and sent insured and registered to successful bidders.

Minimum cost for packing and posting is €10, maximum cost €40, worldwide - no matter how many lots any individual bidder should purchase.

Bidders can participate in this auction through the auctioneer's own website, by telephone, or by bidding live in real time from the comfort of their own home via the internet.

