Laois Hire lend support to 'Feed Our Homeless' charity

Laois Hire has committed to supporting Feed Our Homeless, a wonderful charity who do all they can to help those who find themselves without a home.

Set up in 2017, their aim is to support those most marginalised in society, those who have lost their voice through homelessness and to assist them through their journey back into independent living.

They run a soup kitchen several nights a week providing hot food, clothing & sandwiches, as well as an outreach programme where they walk around Dublin city providing those sleeping in shop doorways with tea, coffee, sandwiches, sleeping bags, support and a listening ear.

Laois Hire are delighted to work with them, having donated a generator, power washer, sleeping bags and food to their services in the past.

Most recently they have supplied the charity with jackets for their long term volunteers, such as staff member Mark Lawless. He volunteers weekly with the charity and says: “The homeless crisis is so serious and at such unprecedented levels that it is difficult to do anything but try to help. We are thankful to Laois Hire for both the donations and transport of the items. The jackets will go towards keeping the volunteers warm and dry whilst running the soup kitchen and outreach programme.”

Feed Our Homeless is an incredible charity run by a truly dedicated and selfless group of staff and volunteers. If you would like to help them continue to make a difference to the lives of those affected by homelessness or to find out more about their work, please visit their website: www.feedourhomeless.ie.