Major multinaitonal unveils expansion at Tullamore facility

STERIS Laboratories has unveiled its brand new state-of-the-art laboratory built last year in Tullamore.

Members of Offaly County Council management and the IDA were in attendance at the official opening of the new lab in the IDA Business & Technology Park at Sragh Industrial Estate on Thursday, February 6.

STERIS provides contract sterilization, laboratory testing, and product and packaging testing services to manufacturers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and industrial products.

The new laboratory has doubled the size of the existing laboratory, improved the process flow, and upgraded the overall level of the test areas by adding a Class 6 cleanroom.

It also allows further expansion, as required by customers, with space for new tests to be added.

Planning permission was granted by Offaly County Council with building work taking place for the majority of 2019.

The expansion of the laboratory follows the installation of a second E-beam facility, the introduction of vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) processing capability, and the addition of extra ethylene oxide processing capacity at the Tullamore site.

Lorraine Moran, STERIS AST Regional Director for Ireland, states: “This expansion is excellent news and supports our commitment to providing both our global and local Customers with processing options.

“It not only ensures the processing capacity for existing and new customers to grow, but also gives small indigenous Irish customers the assurance of a sterile solution for their new product developments close to home.”