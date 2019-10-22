Old Tesco site in Edenderry sold and earmarked for development

The site of the old Tesco supermarket in Edenderry has been purchased by Offaly County Council amid development plans.

The sale went through last week and was welcomed at Monday's October meeting of Offaly County Council by councillors Robert McDermott and Noel Cribbin.

Edenderry-based Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has called on the public to support his plans to turn the site into a mixed-use development, including housing for the elderly.

The people of the Edenderry were invited to a public meeting on Wednesday evening last, October 16, where Offaly County Council engaged consultant Paul Hogarth. This follows €75,000 of Government funding secured earlier this year for an architectural assessment of the site.

The site comprises of 28 acres.

"I feel strongly that 4 to 6 acres should be set aside for a hotel site which as we all know is badly needed in Edenderry and a site here in the town centre would be a massive boost," Cllr Cribbin said.

"I have also called for a site for a scheme of 20 to 30 houses for the elderly, built to a very high spec where our elderly who are living in homes that now don’t fit there needs because of bad health, mobility issues, bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs can live safely.

"I feel strongly that there is a big need for housing options here in Edenderry for our elderly and that a scheme like this would be well supported, giving our elderly a choice and opportunity to live in their community in homes that are built for their needs in a safe gated community," he continued.

Cllr Cribbin has contacted Minister Damien English TD, who has responsibilities for Housing and Urban Development and had a meeting with him to outline his proposals last week.

The Edenderry councillor says the Minister "fully supports" the proposal and insisted that he indicated funding is available in his Department for such schemes.

Speaking on Monday, Cllr Robert McDermott said: "This is a good news story for Edenderry and the north of the county as a whole."

He said the area of North Offaly needs investment in many areas, including housing, industry and tourism. "Tourism in North Offaly needs a boost. I was shocked to see no leaflets for North Offaly at the Visit Offaly stand at the recent Ploughing Championships so I would ask for attention on that."

Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney said the Tesco site development plans are part of the rural regeneration fund which awarded €75,000 to the county for a study on the development potential of the site earlier this year.

Responding to Cllr McDermott, she said more material relating to tourism attractions in North Offaly was being worked on and would form part of future promotions.