New members welcome at Offaly's entrepreneur network

This year's social outing for Offaly’s Network of Entrepreneurs (O.N.E.) will take place on Monday, July 17 at Castle Barna Golf Course, Daingean.

If you are in business it’s important to network with others and new members are always welcome with the busy group.

This network is about meeting and mixing with other business owners/managers and it gives business owners an opportunity to develop new contacts and to promote their own business. It also provides a support for owner/managers who may work alone – networking provides a forum for sharing of information.



This social outing is ideal for anyone who is interested in growing their network in a relaxed atmosphere.

This year, a fun-filled evening has been organised consisting of a golf lesson and putting competition followed by a meal.

For those who don't fancy a round of golf, there are bikes available to take a scenic cycle.

The O.N.E. network is coordinated by the Local Enterprise Office in Offaly and is designed to help business people promote their company, meet other business people in the same situation and learn from shared experiences through the power of networking.

Anyone who is thinking of setting up their own business is welcome to attend, as it is an ideal opportunity to learn from those who have already gone through the start-up stage. It is free to join and we welcome new members.

Registration is at 5.45pm and activities to commence at 6:15pm sharp. It is open to all but you must pre-book. Booking €20 per person includes activities, 2-course meal, tea/coffee. Further information on the ONE network is available on www.localenterprise.ie/offaly.

To reserve your place please contact Caroline, Network Co-ordinator by email caroline@thejunctionoffaly.ie or phone 087-8397729.