Noel Recruitment open brand new office in Tullamore

Longstanding recruitment firm, Noel Recruitment, has opened a brand new office on Tullamore's main street.

With over 30 years’ experience in the recruitment industry, providing resources to many of the leading brands in Ireland, the Noel Group is one of Ireland’s best recognised and largest recruitment organisations.

With seven specialised brands operating from 11 locations throughout Ireland, their industry-specific recruiters supply your business with the people who are best suited to your requirements.

With offices in Galway, Waterford, Limerick, Cork, Naas, Co Kildare, Dublin – Dawson Street, Tallaght and Santry and now on Main Street, Tullamore, Noel can guarantee efficiency, best customer service, reliability and a recruitment company you will want to recommend.

How can we help you as an employer?

As an employer, whether you require a recruitment service for temporary or permanent positions or are seeking a recruitment partner to supply and manage a flexible workforce we can support you. Whether you are one of Ireland’s leading multinational employers or a growing SME we at the Noel Group can meet your requirements.

With a network of 10 offices in Ireland and over 100 permanent staff, our 24/7 service offers each customer a variety of services from tailored permanent recruitment campaigns to high volume temporary supply solutions. As a customer using our services you will benefit on site from a well prepared and experienced account management structure taking care of everything from Inductions to check-ins, appraisals, disciplinary and full payroll production working to ISO 9001 service requirements.

How can we help YOU find a job?

Our team at the Noel Group work with companies’ right across the country to match you with the job you are looking for. Whether it be permanent, temporary or a contract position we will ensure you as our candidate will be well prepared and supported throughout the process.

We have positions available in:

Healthcare – Healthcare Assistants, Catering, Porters, Accommodation

Assistants, Industrial , Manufacturing, Construction , Sales & Marketing, Retail,

Hospitality,

How can you register with Noel Group?

- Call to our office in Tullamore – Monday to Friday 8 30 am – 5 00 pm

- To make an appointment - Email tullamore@noel.ie or call 057 8508000

- Bring your CV and a form of identification with you

- We will then arrange a date and time suitable to you for a private consultation

- Strictest confidence is always assured

- Saturday consultations are by appointment

Registration Open Days:

Friday, March 22 - Greville Arms, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. 10am – 4pm - Musgraves and Noel Group

Longford – EDI Centre, Athlone Road Longford, Thursday, March 28 - 10am – 4pm.