Leading care provider announces 20 jobs for Laois and Offaly

Bluebird Care, a leading homecare provider across Ireland, has announced that it has been successful in securing tenders to provide care for older persons in all nine Community Healthcare Organisations across Ireland.

The jobs, which will be spread across the country, will vary from Clinical Nurse Managers to Care Assistants and will add to the already outstanding team of 1,800 in place. 450 jobs have been created with 20 earmarked for Laois and Offaly.

The awarding of these contracts has accelerated Bluebird Care’s growth plans for 2018/2019 and has led to the recruitment of over 450 new jobs across its 26 nationwide offices. Driven by over 20 per cent growth over the last 12 months, these new roles will enable Bluebird Care to continue to deliver high-quality, person-centred care for clients with a diverse range of needs.

With roles available across the country, including Laois, Offaly, Kildare (30 openings), Dublin West (25 openings), Wexford (25 openings), and Clare (20 openings), these jobs will be firmly rooted in the community, with a range of full and part-time roles available to suit individual lifestyle needs.

Managing Director of Bluebird Care Brian MacGoey commented: “We are proud to announce that Bluebird Care will be creating 450 jobs, adding to our already high calibre team of more than 1800 who are providing invaluable care day in day out across Ireland. Winning nine out of nine contracts with the Community Health Organisations further endorses Bluebird Care’s commitment to standards of care and our ability to attract the best people.”

“We are committed to providing high-quality, safe and effective care in our client’s own home which is, more often than not, their preferred place of care. Our unique and dynamic working environment allows for rewarding and flexible employment opportunities for potential key staff. With this in mind, we are delighted to begin recruiting caring and compassionate people to join the Bluebird Care team.”

“We are now inviting all interested and qualified persons to attend their nearest open day, details can be found on Bluebirdcare.ie, or to drop into your local Bluebird office to learn more about developing a gratifying career with one of Ireland’s leading homecare companies, which holds the EIQA Q Mark for quality.”

Bluebird Care offers a range of continuous professional development supports to its staff including training programmes, mentoring and boast various avenues for staff advancement nationwide.

Bluebird are now recruiting to fill the posts across the country and you can find out more here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.