Offaly businessman to speak at unique 'Founder Friday' event

The man behind Killeigh yoghurt company Glenisk is set to be a guest speaker at an upcoming Founder Friday event in Tullamore.

Founder Friday is a monthly social meetup open to all, whether you are planning, have recently launched or

have an established business.

Tullamore's Founder Friday gives you the opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs at different stages of their entrepreneurial adventure.

This month Tullamore's Founder Friday is back again and this month's guest speaker is none other than Offaly's own Vincent

Cleary.

Vincent runs Ireland's largest yogurt manufacturer, Glenisk which was established in 1987 and located in Killeigh, 5 miles outside of Tullamore.

In 2014 Vincent and his brother were nominated and shortlisted for the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year. Glenisk now employs more than 75 people directly and is regarded as a pioneer of the organic sector in Ireland.

"It is fantastic to see initiatives like Founder Friday taking place in Tullamore, it promotes and encourages entrepreneurship, it is steps away from the traditional networking scene into a more social relaxed environment where business connections are made," Liam Holton of Future Ticketing, Ireland fastest growing ticketing software company and previous Founder Friday guest speaker said.

This month's event will be held in Eugene Kelly's and proceedings will kick off at 6pm with a chance for everyone to get acquainted, grab some refreshments and get set up for what promises to be an excellent evening.

Vincent will deliver his keynote talk at 6.45pm and there will be ample opportunities for questions and networking afterward.

If you would like any more information about Tullamore Founder Friday event, would like to attend or would like to partake you can contact a member of the organising committee by email: caroline@thejunctionoffaly.ie.

This event is organised by The Junction Business and Innovation Centre in conjunction with the Offaly Enterprise Board and is sponsored by Bank Of Ireland.