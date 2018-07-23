Tullamore event to inspire those aiming to open a start-up company

Tullamores’ Founder Friday is a free monthly event, where local startups and established business owners share

their entrepreneurial journey from the initial start up stages right through to maturity. It gives you the opportunity to hear from inspirational local and national entrepreneurs who are doing amazing things in the midlands and beyond.

The event is open to all, whether you are planning, have recently launched or have an established business. Tullamore's Founder Friday gives you the opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs at different stages of their entrepreneurial adventure.

This month, Tullamores’ Founder Community welcome Dee Coakley from Axonista. The event will be held in The Brewery Tap on the 27th of July. The evening kicks off at 6pm with some refreshments and networking opportunities.

At 7pm, Dee will deliver a talk on the journey that lies ahead for prospective entrepreneurs, how to be best prepared for many of the twists and turns along the road to success. Dee has extensive experience in the strategic development of technology businesses from startup to scaleup stage and is passionate about supporting creative and inspiring Founders in all types of tech ventures at any stage of development.

Dee sits on Enterprise Irelands’ Startup Advisory Panel, is a mentor for Trinity College’s Women Who Wow and is a contributor to the DCU Ryan Academies’ prestigious Female High Fliers accelerator programme for Ireland's best early stage startups.

“Founder Friday is an ideal opportunity for business people to network in a relaxed atmosphere which brings together like minded People in an environment where they can learn from each other, that could be finding a solution to a problem they are encountering in their own business, or discussing a new business opportunity with fellow business people and getting feedback on their ideas.” Cllr. Tony McCormack said.

If you would like any more information about Tullamore Founder Friday event, would like to attend or would like to partake please do not hesitate to contact a member of the organising committee by email: caroline@thejunctionoffaly.ie or for further details visit out event page: https://bit.ly/2O0tHz5

This event is organised by The Junction Business and Innovation Centre in conjunction with the Offaly Local Enterprise Office and is sponsored by Bank Of Ireland.