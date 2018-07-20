Electrical grid facility gets planning go ahead in Offaly

A grid system services facility has been granted planning permission by Offaly County Council.

The facility will be constructed on a 0.84 hectare site in Tullamore. The planning permission application was lodged by Grid System Services Ltd back in April.

The development will see the construction of a single storey electrical substation building, 17 electrical transformer station modules, and 10 containerised battery storage modules which will be placed on concrete support structures.

The plans also provide for 40 heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

Access tracks and an upgraded site entrance will also be provided as part of the works. Fencing, CCTV camera and landscaping will complete the development.

