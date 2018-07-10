JOBS ALERT: Busy Midlands bar and restaurant looking to hire Head Chef

A busy bar and restaurant in the Midlands is looking to hire a Head Chef.

The position would be ideal for a Senior Chef to take charge with fresh ideas for a Top Class Carvery & Evening Menu

The successful candidate must be able to lead a kitchen team with high standards.

For further details or to apply contact 086 7852467 or e-mail jerry54harrington@gmail.com

