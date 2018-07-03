Casablanca company set up new base in Offaly

A Moroccan based company is set to officially open its new payment and sales hub for Ireland, Europe and the United States in O'Connor Square, Tullamore, this week.

Nuitee are one of the leading online providers of accommodation and travel extras exclusively for agencies. Co-founders Med Benmansour and Olivier Dheur will be in Tullamore on Wednesday, July 4 to open the new office.

Established in 2015, Nuitee Travel is a business-to-business company that operates behind the scenes connecting up travel agencies, OTAs and tour operators with hotels across the globe.

Today, Nuitée serves its clients from an operations office located in Casablanca along with a commercial office in Dubai, a presence in Palma Majorca and now a new office location in Tullamore.

Nuitee Travel source the global travel trade selected and diversified real-time quality hotel inventory with best buy Net rates. They connect all types of travel content providers, from independent hotels, chain hotels and travel destination management companies with online travel agencies, along with high-street retail travel agencies.

Nuitee will have an opening from 6-7pm on Wednesday and they have invited local businesses to their new premises at 11 O'Connor Square to meet the co-founders.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.