JOBS ALERT: Offaly building design company hiring for a number of positions

ABBD supply building and design services in Ireland and the UK

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Aidan Bracken Building Design (ABBD) is an Offaly company who supply building and design services in Ireland and the UK including Civil Engineering, Building Design & Planning Advisors, Land & Property Surveyors, Building Consultants, Project Management, Environmental Engineering and Mobile Mapping.

They are currently recruiting for the following positions 

* Architects
* Architectural Technicians
* Structural & Civil Engineers 
* CAD Technicians.

Applicants must have a minimum of five years experience and be efficient in Autodesk Revit, Navisworks & Robot.

Please emails CV's to jobs@abbd.ie