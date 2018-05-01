Sponsored Content
JOBS ALERT: Offaly building design company hiring for a number of positions
ABBD supply building and design services in Ireland and the UK
Aidan Bracken Building Design (ABBD) is an Offaly company who supply building and design services in Ireland and the UK including Civil Engineering, Building Design & Planning Advisors, Land & Property Surveyors, Building Consultants, Project Management, Environmental Engineering and Mobile Mapping.
They are currently recruiting for the following positions
* Architects
* Architectural Technicians
* Structural & Civil Engineers
* CAD Technicians.
Applicants must have a minimum of five years experience and be efficient in Autodesk Revit, Navisworks & Robot.
Please emails CV's to jobs@abbd.ie
