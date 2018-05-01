Jobs Alert: Experienced Construction Trades urgently required

Sponsored Content

Excellent rates of pay and long term prospects for successful candidates

House builders in Leinster mobilising to meet demand for new homes in the region

Spirit Hire is seeking Experienced Construction Trades

They are recruiting the following trades for vacancies in Kildare and the South County Dublin areas:
*Experienced Machine Operators (360, rubber duck, bulldozer, site dumper)
*Experienced Pipelayers
*Experienced Groundworkers
*Experienced skilled labourers
*Steel Fixers and Carpenters
*Business Development Representative
*Lorry Drivers - artic and rigid

Call Karen 091 771826 or email info@spirithire.ie for further details


 