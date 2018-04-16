Offaly woman picks up national business award

Offaly businesswoman Emily Mahon has picked up an award at the Micro Business Awards.

The Tullamore woman, who runs MentorUs Business Solutions, was presented with the 'Best Business Advisor' award at a gala function in the Limerick Strand Hotel over the weekend.

Expressing her delight, Emily, who also works with the National Ambulance Service in Tullamore, said, "What an honour to win Best Business Advisor, it means so much to have your hard work and business judged by experts and acknowledged as a winner."

"Well done to all the finalists, winners and especially the organisers of this fantastic even showcasing Irish Business," Emily continued.

MentorUs Business Solutions provides business mentoring to SME's, entrepreneurs and start ups. They provide clients with the mentoring and expertise required to ensure that their business can become more successful and profitable to ultimately gain a competitive advantage within their business sector.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.