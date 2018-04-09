Resource hotline launched to support Offaly businesses

The SMILE Resource Exchange has just launched a new environmental support programme available for businesses in Offaly interested in finding efficiencies or new opportunities within their current wastes and by-product streams.

This new addition to the SMILE service offering means that members can avail of free expert environmental assistance to identify potential resource efficiencies within their processes, alternatives to recycling or landfill, new product opportunities, linkages with other companies and associated savings.

SMILE Resource Exchange is a national programme that connects businesses throughout Ireland that can reuse each other’s surplus materials, offcuts and waste. The programme now has over 1,500 business members nationally and over 454 successful synergies recorded to date. This equates to an estimated 35,000 tonnes of material diverted from landfill or recycling and a combined cost saving for businesses of over €6.4m million.

"With sustainability fast becoming more and more important to Irish consumers, businesses are quickly realising that a sustainable business model not only aids their marketing efforts, it has a positive effect on their bottom line too,” said Michelle Green, project manager with SMILE Resource Exchange.

“The team here at SMILE is excited at the prospect of offering even more in-depth assistance to our member companies. We are currently tendering for the right expertise nationwide with a view to having a panel of environmental experts at the ready, in each region of the country.”

Since its inception in 2010, members of SMILE have created a number of positive stories with their exchanges: for example there are a number of hotels that have linked with charities to find good homes for furniture following refurbishments; building contractors linked with playgrounds and outdoor activity centres to reuse no longer required Astro Turf; and hospitals linked with retirement homes to reuse beds.

According to Hugh Coughlan, Regional Co-ordinator from the Eastern Midlands Waste Region, "The SMILE Resource Exchange epitomises the approach to resource efficiency we, as a waste management region, wish to see on a national basis and helps us, as a country, deliver on our targets in the areas of reuse, decreased dependency on landfill and an authentic move towards the circular economy."

Becoming a member of the SMILE Resource Exchange is free at www.smileexchange.ie. Businesses with an interest in availing of SMILE technical support can contact the team on 026 20520 or info@smileexchange.ie. SMILE is supported by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Eastern Midlands Waste Management Office.

