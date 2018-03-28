Innovative Offaly company among finalists for prestigious awards

Offaly innovators, EJ Access Solutions of Birr, County Offaly, together with University of Limerick have been announced in the shortlist of finalists for the Collaborative Research Impact Award at the annual Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Awards.

KTI is the national office that helps business to benefit from access to expertise and technology by making it simple to connect and engage with the research base in Ireland.

The organisation announced the 15 entries from across the country that have been shortlisted for the 2018 Impact Awards, which celebrate and recognise excellence in knowledge transfer for the wider benefit of the economy and society.

The shortlist includes six universities, four Institutes of Technology and a number of other research performing organisations from across Ireland.

An international judging panel – comprised of Irish and international experts in knowledge transfer and industry – considered award entries across six categories:

Collaborative Research Impact

Consultancy Impact

Licence2Market Impact

Spin-out Company Impact

Knowledge Transfer Initiative

Knowledge Transfer Achiever



The Collaborative Research Award recognises successful research collaborations between Irish publicly-funded research performing organisations (RPOs) and the business community. There are three entries shortlisted for the Collaborative Research Award:

Teagasc collaborating with Dairy Concepts Irl

University College Dublin collaborating with ENBIO

University of Limerick collaborating with EJ Access Solutions

Announcing the Impact Awards shortlist, Director of Knowledge Transfer Ireland, Dr. Alison Campbell said: “The Impact Awards highlight Ireland's knowledge transfer and research commercialisation successes and the people who make them happen."

“They are also an opportunity for us to demonstrate the wider impact of knowledge transfer activities: collaborations between enterprise and academia don’t just lead to new business ventures and job creation. They also contribute to the sustainable development of our society and economy.”

The KTI Impact awards ceremony will be held in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Thursday, 26th April 2018. Full details of the finalists are available at www.knowledgetransferireland.com.

