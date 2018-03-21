JOBS: Positions available as new Supermacs restaurant opens in Offaly

Supermacs are hiring in Offaly ahead of the opening of its new restaurant in Birr this coming May.

They are hiring for Catering Assistants as well as Assistant Managers and Supervisors.

They say they have been inundated with applications for part-time work but that this drive is looking for full-time members of staff.

Catering Assistants provide ongoing support to the Management Team to ensure Supermac’s customers receive the best quality, service and cleanliness each time they visit a Supermac’s restaurant.

Candidates must also have fluent English and be flexible to work various shifts including weekends. Full-time applicants must have no restrictions in working full time like school or college.

To apply for the catering assistant jobs, you can submit your CV here.

Those applying for the supervisor and assistant manger roles can also apply through the website or by posting your application to the HR Department, Supermac's Head Office, Ballybrit Business Park, Ballybrit, Galway.