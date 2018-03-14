Tullamore Community Radio planning a 'Good Friday First'
Event will take place in Fergie's on this Good Friday
Tullamore Community Radio is planning a 'Good Friday First' this year to coincide with the pubs opening for the first time on Good Friday this year.
The group is holding a table quiz on Friday, March 30 at 8pm in Fergie's.
Tables are €40 each with great prizes on offer and you can come along and meet the team of your new Community Radio Station.
