New Ryanair baggage rules comes into force from today

Ryanair's new baggage rule which means passengers will now have to pay to bring a cabin bag onto the plane comes into force from today, January 15.

Until now, passengers with the Irish airline have been able to bring a small bag like a laptop or handbag, as well as a 10kg cabin back onto the plane to place in the compartment over their seats.

However, Ryanair have said that the process of trying to fit so many bags into the cabin was delaying flights and causing customer irritation.

So, last August they announced that they were doing away with the policy, meaning people can only bring a very small bag like a handbag into the cabin.

If people wish to bring the larger 10kg bag, the equivalent of a small suitcase of wheelie bag, they must now pay the €5 charge for priority boarding.

Those who make this payment will be permitted to bring two bags onto the aircraft.

If you refuse to pay for priority boarding, your small case will have to be put in the plane's hold free of charge.

The rules will affect passengers flying today and going forward with the budget airline.

