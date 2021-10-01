Search

01/10/2021

In tune! Trad music classes are back in Offaly

In tune! Trad music classes are back in Offaly

Music classes will take place at the former Killina convent

Reporter:

Reporter

RAHAN Comhaltas has announced that face to face, in-person music and dance classes are back.

Rahan Comhaltas host the classes in what they say is an iconic location within the parish - the former convent now known as Killina Presentation Resource Centre which is located right opposite the secondary school (eircode R35 TW13).

Fiddle, banjo/mandolin, guitar, whistle, flute, tin whistle, concertina, accordion and keyboard are all supported.

Instruments can be hired and are subject to availability. The classes run for about 30 minutes depending upon numbers and are tailored to the playing or dancing level of the students.

Weekly classes are starting on Friday, October 8.

For further information, please contact Deirdre on 086 0886648.

Rahan Comhaltas say - it's never too late to start, so come on and give it a go!

The registration closing date is Friday, October 1. Log onto www.Rahancomhaltas.com for registration details.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media