In tune! Trad music classes are back in Offaly

Music classes will take place at the former Killina convent
RAHAN Comhaltas has announced that face to face, in-person music and dance classes are back.
Rahan Comhaltas host the classes in what they say is an iconic location within the parish - the former convent now known as Killina Presentation Resource Centre which is located right opposite the secondary school (eircode R35 TW13).
Fiddle, banjo/mandolin, guitar, whistle, flute, tin whistle, concertina, accordion and keyboard are all supported.
Instruments can be hired and are subject to availability. The classes run for about 30 minutes depending upon numbers and are tailored to the playing or dancing level of the students.
Weekly classes are starting on Friday, October 8.
For further information, please contact Deirdre on 086 0886648.
Rahan Comhaltas say - it's never too late to start, so come on and give it a go!
The registration closing date is Friday, October 1. Log onto www.Rahancomhaltas.com for registration details.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.