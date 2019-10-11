RTE Late Late Show to mark 20 years of Mrs Brown's Boys

Among the guests for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE will be Mrs Brown's Boys, Joe Duffy, Jamie Heaslip and John Bercow.

Millions of people across the world have taken Brendan O'Carroll's Agnes Brown in their hearts. As they celebrate 20 years of Agnes and her family on the stage, The Late Late Show will honour Brendan O'Carroll and rest of the cast of the show tonight with a performance from Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical.

Ryan will be chatting to Brendan and the rest of the cast about the phenomenon that is Mrs Brown's Boys, celebrating an Irish success story that has brought joy to audiences from Dublin to Sydney and everywhere in between. Ryan will also be joined by cast members Jennifer Gibney, Eilish O'Carroll, Danny O'Carroll, Fiona O'Carroll, Paddy Houlihan and Fiona Gibney and many more.

Joe Duffy and co-writer Freya McClemence will join Ryan to talk about some of the often forgotten tragedies from Northern Ireland, those of the innocent children killed in conflict, which they have documented in their book, "Children of the Troubles".

Order, order! The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, has become a global phenomenon. He recently announced that he’ll step down on the Brexit deadline of 31st October but with ‘deal or no deal’ talks reaching a climax in the coming weeks, he will be swapping the Speaker’s chair for The Late Late Show couch, in his first ever Irish interview.

As Ireland enter the final stages of preparations for Saturday's clash against Samoa in Japan, former Ireland captain Jamie Heaslip will chat to Ryan about what it's really like inside a Joe Schmidt World Cup squad, the threat of the typhoon and his own illustrious career.

Bernard O'Shea will discuss masculinity, marriage all in his new book, My Wife is Married to a Feckin' Eejit, and singer Sibeal Ni Chasaide performs a glorious rendition of the Beatles hit, Blackbird.

