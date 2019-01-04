Guests revealed for this Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show

On the eve of the highly-anticipated launch of the third season of Dancing with the Stars, judges Loraine Barry, Julian Benson and Brian Redmond come together for an exclusive appearance on The Ray D'Arcy Show this weekend to talk Salsas and Sambas and give us their predictions on who'll be taking home the prestigious glitterball trophy.

Ronan Tynan of the Irish Tenors tells Ray about his extraordinary friendship with former US president George Bush and singing to him on his deathbed.

British comedy legend Ruth Madoc, of BBC's Hi-de-Hi! fame, and singer Rebecca Storm will chat to Ray about their careers and upcoming roles in Calendar Girls at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre at the end of January.

Kerry native Erika Fox, aka social media influencer 'Retro Flame', tells Ray about life in New York as a full-time fashion & lifestyle blogger.

And philanthropist and businessman Dr Tom Cavanagh talks to Ray about his efforts to build a more equal Ireland.

The Ray D'Arcy Show airs on RTÉ One at 9.45pm this Saturday 5 January.