Edenderry singing priest Liam Lawton to play concert in Offaly church

World famous Edenderry priest Liam Lawton is bringing his Christmas concert to his home county this year at St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin on December 16.

The popular priest, who recently sang as part of the Papal Mass in the Pheonix Park during the visit of Pope Francis, will delight the audience with festive favourites on Sunday, December 16, at 8pm.

The proceeds from the concert are going towards Scoil Muire National School in Dunkerrin. The parents association there are trying to raise funds to finish the sensory room and the playground.

The Church Choir in Dunkerrin will also sing with Liam Lawton on the night on what promises to be a great night.

Tickets are available in Byrne's Shop, Dunkerrin or on 0861552779. Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert starts at 8pm.