Two more stars participating in Dancing with the Stars confirmed

It was confirmed live on RTÉ 2FM's Breakfast Republic this morning that model and former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter and comedian Fred Cooke have their eyes set on this year's Dancing with the Stars trophy.

After much speculation the two stars revealed that they will strut their stuff on the dance floor for series three of the show.

Speaking about taking part in Dancing with the Stars this year, Holly said;“I'm so excited to do the show. I've watched the last two series religiously with my Mom. When I met the pro-dancers I was almost star struck, so I'm truly delighted to be part of it. This is going to be physically and mentally challenging and I'm slightly terrified, but overall I'm really looking forward to it.”

Fred commented: “I'm so happy to be taking part on Dancing with the Stars this year. When it comes to dancing, I'm full of passion but I don't have the technique. I'll do my best to try and get both right on this incredible show."

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will join forces this year to present the new series of Dancing with the Stars. Airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday 6th January, a total of 11 celebrities will pair up with their professional dancing partners as they step out of their comfort zones and onto the dancefloor, each hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series. Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week from the paso doble to the waltz and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live to the nation.

Also returning this year is our expert panel of judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson. Once again the celebrities and their dancers will be scored by the judges and the viewing public at home.

And if that’s not enough for dancing fans out there, Can’t Stop Dancing, the preview show for Dancing with the Stars hosted by Bláthnaid Treacy will be back on Friday, 4th January on RTÉ One. Each week Can’t Stop Dancing will go behind the scenes to capture all the glitz, glamour and gossip back stage and get the low down from the judges, the professional dancers and the stars.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ.