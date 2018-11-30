This Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

Ireland rugby star Robbie Henshaw and his family are releasing an album of traditional tunes with trad superstar Sharon Shannon called The Secret Sessions. They'll all be joining Ray for chats and a session in the kitchen.

Fresh from picking up a gold medal at the World Elite Women's Boxing Championships in India, Kellie Harrington joins Ray to talk about her success. Also joining Ray is Kellie's team manager, boxing legend Bernard Dunne, high performance director of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

After a rough couple of years, one of Ireland's most talented chefs, Dylan McGrath, tells Ray about the chronic pain that left him unable to walk and his successful battle to get back to good health and back to doing what he loves best.

State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, will join Ray to talk about her decision to retire at the end of this year after nearly 15 years in the role. She’ll discuss what led her into a career conducting post-mortems and how doing ballet became a welcome distraction from the tragedies she witnesses at work.