Guests revealed for this Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show

Sir Michael Parkinson, Panti Bliss and Fr Brian D’Arcy will be among the guests on this Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE 1.

TV and broadcasting legend Sir Michael Parkinson will join Ray this Saturday to talk about his friendship with footballing icon George Best. He'll reveal how the two built up a close relationship, and what he thinks led to the demise of one of soccer's brightest ever stars.

Panti Bliss tells Ray about celebrating a very significant birthday, why it's good to be different and marking 30 years of World AIDS Day.

Fr. Brian D’Arcy joins Ray to talk about the death of legendary singer and his close friend, Sonny Knowles. He’ll also talk to Ray about his reaction to the Pope’s visit and the subsequent media coverage, and why he has no plans to slow down as he approaches his fiftieth year in the priesthood.

Joanne McNally chats to Ray about the joys of moving to London and her upcoming 'Gleebag' shows which will be her first headlining tour.

Dublin Rock Photographer Ruth Medjber joins Ray to give a glimpse of her 'Ruthless - A Decade of Live Music Photography' exhibition showcasing shots of some of the most famous Rock and Pop icons she has photographed including Leonard Cohen, Beyonce and Grace Jones to name but a few.

And fresh from Channel 4's Lego Masters, Irish contestants Catherine (10) and Patrick (13) Caddell tell about their love of Lego, what it was like in the 'build room' and their future Lego aspirations.

The Ray D’Arcy Show is on this Saturday 24 November at 9.50pm on RTE 1.