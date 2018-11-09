This Saturday's RTE Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

One of Ireland's most-cherished broadcasters, Kathleen Watkins, tells Ray about the latest adventures of Pigín in new book for children, Happy Christmas, Pigín! She'll also talk about life at home with Gay and her love for her grandchildren, who'll be joining Ray and their granny in studio on Saturday night.



Following in the footsteps of famous Irish Big Brother alumni, Brian Dowling, Anna Nolan and Hughie Maughan, Cian Carrigan joins Ray to reveal all about life before and after his time in the Big Brother House.



From the hills of Donegal to the top of the world, adventurer Jason Black has an incredible story to tell, from conquering the world's most dangerous mountain K2, to overcoming years of personal tragedy.



Brand new TG4 weather presenters Neasa Bheáid, Caitríona Ní Chualáin and Orla Ní Fhinneadha will chat all things Gaeilge, glamming up and an gaoth!



Fresh off the stage at Kilkenomics, comedian Andrew Maxwell gives Ray the lowdown on his Brexit opinions that are getting him into trouble!

And English Indie rockers Razorlight play live and announce details of their 2019 Irish shows.



The Ray D'Arcy Show airs this Saturday 10 November at 9.45pm on RTÉ One.