Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

In the 1970s, Alice Leahy left her job as a nurse to work and live in a Dublin homeless shelter. Over forty years later, Alice’s life is still dedicated to bettering the lives of Ireland’s homeless through her work with the Alice Leahy Trust. Alice joins Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy to look back on a life's work with society's most disadvantaged people.



Internationally acclaimed Mind Magician Keith Barry has been blazing a trail for many years, with mind-blowing skills that have been showcased on stage and screen around the globe. Keith will be in studio to give a glimpse of his latest show, which explores the blurred lines between reality and deception.



Eight years ago, a young man who had been diagnosed with a brain tumour brought the Late Late Show audience to its feet following a lively rendition of “Whiskey In The Jar” with his musical idols, The High Kings. Eight years on, Ryan catches up with Adam O’Sullivan on where his diagnosis is today, and what’s next for the vibrant and bubbly man.



On the back of an emotional roller-coaster of a GAA season, Sportsfile photography publish their annual ‘A Season of Sundays’ book. In a year that saw Limerick end a 45 year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup and Jim Gavin’s Dublin win their 4th All-Ireland in a row, we’ll take a look back at some of the highlights of this year’s hurling and football seasons through the camera lens.



Ryan will talk to people who have experience of adoption in Ireland from a variety of positions. Whether mother or child, biological or adoptive parent, the realities of life living with adoption will be explored with some compelling personal stories.

Ryan will speak with three Irish women; Chanelle McCoy, Marissa Carter and Caroline Foran about their lives, passions and what makes them fearless in their pursuits.



Music is from The High Kings and Fallen Lights.