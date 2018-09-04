Offaly singer nominated for two major awards

There was yet more good news recently for Offaly country star Olivia Douglas this week as her fantastic 2018 continues.

The singer and accordion virtuoso, known affectionately as ‘the flower of Ferbane,' has been nominated for two major awards at this year’s Irish Post Country Music Awards.

Olivia is nominated in the Best Country Female and the Best Country Video (for ‘Leaving Tipperary’) categories of the awards which are due to take place in the Millennium Forum in Derry on September 11, and which will also be broadcast ‘live’ on TG4.

Speaking about her nominations at the weekend, Olivia commented, “I’m delighted and honoured to be nominated. They’re two really strong categories, with amazing artists in both. So whatever happens, I’m in good company!”

And whatever happens depends in no small part on the public, as 50% of the final votes will come from online public voting, with the other 50% coming from a select panel of industry professionals.

To vote for Olivia, fans are advised to go to her Facebook page where a voting link is available with all of the instructions they’ll need.

Olivia is also set to release her latest single soon, an original song called ‘I’m Off To Lisdoonvarna In The Morning’, from the pen of Shunie Crampsey, one of Irish country’s top songwriters.

Olivia will also be performing at the National Ploughing Championships later this month.