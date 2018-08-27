Offaly's Simon Casey set to perform at 'All-Star' concert

As he prepares to hit the road as part of the new Eagles tribute band, Take It To The Limit, with Johnny Brady, Nigel Connell, and the Sheerins later this year, the super-smooth voice of Simon Casey has this message for country music fans: “Take it to Moate, first!”

The Offaly man, whose latest single ‘The Third Dance From The End' melted the hearts and watered-up the eyes of many a soul during the last year, is one of the artists taking to the stage for the All-Star Country Concert in Moate Community School on August 30.

And the man who first found fame on a nationwide scale when he went all the way to the final of RTE's You're A Star competition in 2003, is looking forward to the show.

“Some people mightn't believe it, but I’m still very much a fan as much as I am an artist myself. So anytime I get to share a stage with entertainers the calibre of Ray [Lynam] – whom I’ve been lucky enough to record with as well – and Philomena [Begley], who must be known in nearly every house in the land, I’d say, I mean those are always going to be both an

honour and a thrill for me. Opportunities like those don't ever get old for me.”

Simon continued, “And for this night in Moate, which is in support of two great community groups, by the way - All-Whites G.A.A. and Moate Golf Club - it's one fabulous entertainer after another. With T.R. [Dallas], Carmel [Sheerin], Matt [Leavy], and the Sheerin Family Band also in action, it has all the makings of a sing-song from start to finish!”

As much as Simon is famed for his sublimely honey-textured vocal gift, he's as equally well known for being as down to earth as they come. His humility, an ever-present trait throughout his career, and one which reflects the man you'll encounter away from the spotlight, too – never hints at the size of his talent or the level of success he enjoys.

This year alone, for instance, Simon has seen three videos of him performing, all of which were uploaded to his Facebook page, viewed over one million times each, with fans from all over the world falling in love with his masterful knack for interpreting a song.

The scale of this fact is pulled into clear focus when you consider that the songs in question here include two which have all but definitive versions by the original recording artists, Collin Raye in the case of the Max T. Barnes and Skip Ewing penned ballad, ‘Love, Me' and Sarah McLachlan with her own song, ‘Angels.’

The fact that the third song, ‘The Third Dance From The End,' written by Noel O'Farrell, has also clocked up in excess of one million views with Simon as the original artist, thereby making his version the definitive one in the process, tells you everything you need to know about a voice that easily ranks as among the finest ever heard on our island.

On August 30, you can enjoy the experience of Simon in full-song in Moate Community School, for the All-Star Country Concert, in support of Moate All-Whites G.A.A. Club and Moate Golf Club. Tickets are just €25, and will be available on the door. For more information, contact All-Whites G.A.A. or Moate Golf Club.