Offaly musicians bring home numerous titles from 2018 Fleadh

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann with Offaly musicians coming home with numerous titles.

500,000 people thronged the streets of Drogheda over the past eight days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins.

The town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets. Offaly musicians were a big part of that, especially teenager Ademar O'Connor who claimed two titles, and made the podium in four other classes.

Ademar picked up first place in the 12-15 year age group for the Melodeon as well as the button accordion. Katie Cunningham from Rahan also got in on the act, winning the English singing portion of the competition in the same age group.

Here are all the Offaly winners and podium place finishers from the 2018 Fleadh:

Bainseó / Banjo (12-15 years), 3rd place, Ademar O'Connor, CCÉ Edenderry, Offaly

Maindilín / Mandolin (12-15 years), 2nd place, Ademar O'Connor, CCÉ Edenderry, Offaly

Pianó / Piano (12-15 years), 2nd place, Ademar O'Connor, CCÉ Edenderry, Offaly

Mileoidean / Melodeon (12-15 years), 1st place, Ademar O'Connor, CCÉ Edenderry, Offaly

Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (12-15 years), 3rd place, Naoise Dooley, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Ceol Beirte / Duets (12-15 years), 3rd place, Ademar O'Connor & Sinead Hanamy, CCÉ Edenderry West Offaly, Offaly

Grúpaí Ceoil (12-15 years), 2nd place, Baile Bui, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (12-15 years), 1st place, Ademar O'Connor, CCÉ Edenderry, Offaly

English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (12-15 years), 1st place, Kate Cunningham, CCÉ Rahan, Offaly

Rince Céilí Ochtair Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (12-15 years), 3rd place, Ballyboy 1, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Scéalaíocht (12-15 years), 1st place, Niall Ó Mathúna, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Pianó / Piano (Over 18 years), 1st place, James Hogan, CCÉ Rahan, Offaly

Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (Under 12 years), 3rd place, Sean Kinsella, CCÉ Birr, Offaly

Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (Over 18 years), 1st place, Clár Áine Ní Chiaráin, CCÉ Killeigh, Offaly

Foinn Mhalla Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (Under 12 years), 2nd place, Ciarán Scully, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Over 18 years), 1st place, Michaela Keenaghan, CCÉ West Offaly, Offaly

English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (Under 12 years), 3rd place, Martin Ó Céilleachair, CCÉ Rahan, Offaly

English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (15-18 years), 3rd place, Luke Maher, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Feadaíl / Whistling (15-18 years), 1st place, Gráinne Ní Mhuinneog, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Feadóg Mhór / Flute (15-18 years), 2nd place, Luke Maher, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Rince Céilí Ochtair Measctha / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Mixed (Under 12 years), 2nd place, Ballyboy, CCÉ Ballyboy, Offaly

Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (15-18 years), 2nd place, Ballyboy 2, CCÉ Baile Buí, Offaly

Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (15-18 years), 3rd place, Ballyboy, CCÉ Baile Buí, Offaly

Storytelling (Over 18 years), 2nd place, Gerry North, CCÉ Brosna, Offaly

Orgán Béil / Mouth Organ (Under 12 years), 2nd place, Martin Ó Céilleachair, CCÉ Rahan, Offaly

This was the first time in the Fleadh’s 68 year history that the All-Ireland Fleadh has been held in Drogheda. Every year, the Fleadh provides a cultural meeting place for those who carry the great traditions of Irish music, song and dance in their hearts.

Lolo Robinson, Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee said, “It has been a great privilege to host this fantastic event and showcase Drogheda’s beauty and history to a global audience. I would like to thank everyone from the many voluntary groups to the visitors to Drogheda, and I sincerely hope that everybody had a wonderful, safe and happy time in our town and county.”

Dr Labhrás Ó'Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said, “In the region of 500,000 people have attended the Fleadh over eight days, possibly the largest attendance in the history of the Fleadh Cheoil. A feature of this year’s Fleadh is the widespread representation from countries worldwide, countries such as Japan, North America, Britain and Australia. In fact, over 25% of those attending are from out of State, helping to generate an estimated €40 million for the local economy. The Fleadh is a model of partnership between Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Eireann and Louth County Council.”

At the core of the Fleadh are the competitions that see traditional musicians, dancers, singers and story tellers of all ages and backgrounds competing at All-Ireland level, following victories at regional competitions.

This year over 7,000 competitors played, sang or danced for All-Ireland titles in 180 competitions. The standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing winners for each category and competition.

Scoil Éigse, the official summer school organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, ran throughout the week with almost 900 Irish and international students of all ages taking part in various music, singing, dancing and Irish language classes.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will in take place Drogheda for a second consecutive year in 2019. For all the results and further details on the Fleadh and competitions, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie.