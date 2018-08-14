Photography exhibition inspired by Prague to open in Offaly

The latest exhibition from the talented Tullamore Camera Club is set to go on display in the atrium of Offaly County Council.

Every two years the club produces and exhibits stunning images of the European cities that they have visited This year, the lens was focused on Prague in the Czech Republic, resulting in the 'Autumn in Beautiful Prague' exhibition.

The display will be launched on Tuesday, August 21 at 5.30pm in Áras an Chontae, Tullamore.

This is the club’s third exhibition featuring European cities, the first two ‘Paris’ and ‘Barcelona’ received high praise.

In October 2017 members visited Prague 'the City of a Hundred Spires,' explored the city developing their photography skills and creating some everlasting photographs of its hidden gems.

Bridie Roe, Secretary of the Club states that, “Photography is a wonderful hobby and Tullamore Camera Club has an easy-going atmosphere with as much importance put on the social aspect as well as the learning aspect. The club takes great pride in putting this exhibition together and really hope you enjoy it.”

Bridie continues to say that, "the club sincerely thanks Offaly County Council for selecting the exhibition for the Atrium of Offaly County Council buildings. It is great to see your work displayed and to share a story or two of how, why and when the photo was taken."

The exhibition continues until Friday, September 21 (Culture Night) and is open Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the club, email tullamorecameraclub@gmail.com

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.