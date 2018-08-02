JOBS: The call is out for Electric Picnic staff!

The call has been put out for festival staff required for Electric Picnic 2018 this September.

Interview days will be taking place this week and next week in Dublin, Galway and Belfast.

Various roles available including Bar staff, Event Staff, Supervisors, Bar Managers and Cellar Managers will be filled in the coming weeks ahead of the festival.

Experience is preferred, but not always essential for all events as training will be provided.

Free staff coaches will be provided from Dublin and Galway.

Staff camping is available with showers and toilets.

Don't delay applying and the roles fill up fast.

More information and apply here.