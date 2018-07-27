The search is on to find Offaly's best stage talent!

Are you a talented singer, dancer, actor? Are you part of a group that has a show stopping performance? PERFORM is searching for the best of Irish talent to showcase on their Main Stage - Dancers, Singers, Actors, Musicians, Choirs, Gymnasts, Baton Twirlers, Acrobatic talent - any age any level.

PERFORM, runs from 15th to 17th February next year and is the largest Performing Arts event to come to Ireland. It’s a 3 day collaborative performance event, bringing together Singers, Dancers, Actors, Musicians and Musical Theatre Performers.

A Main Arena Performance Stage for showcasing talent, Dance and Sing Stages for Competitions, Workshop Rooms, Dance Studios, Seminar Rooms and Audition Rooms are all part of the Perform experience.

“It’s so exciting! This is first of its kind in UK and Ireland,” explains Alva O’Loughlin Kennedy,

PERFORM’s Creative Director, “we have local and international expertise giving performances and workshops. Headliners such as Kimberly Wyatt of the Pussycat Dolls and Broadway/West End and TV stars will be on hand sharing their skills.”

The PERFORM event has an expected attendance of 15,000 across the 3 days. “Teachers, students and parents of schools, groups, colleges, as well as musical societies, choirs, bands - anyone with an interest in the performing arts - it’s going to be filled with a lot of energy and noise!”

Students will have an opportunity to meet with Irish and UK Performing Arts colleges and compete for scholarships while more experienced professionals can get involved by teaching workshops or auditioning for International casting agencies. The event will also be a one-stop-shop of retailers and services for everything performance related, dancewear to drama scripts, makeup to music all under one roof.

To join the headliners on stage, the PERFORM team are looking for individuals and groups to apply to perform on the Main Stage alongside industry professionals. O’Loughlin Kennedy further explains, “There’s so much talent in the country across all genres, we want to consider all ages and styles. If they can ‘wow’ an audience, we want to hear from them!”

There’s an added bonus too, the stage will be covered by a 4 camera shoot, so every performer will have a professional recording of their showcase.

To apply to perform on the main stage or to find out more log onto www.performireland.ie.