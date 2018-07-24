Local performing family delighted to meet Nathan Carter in Tullamore

If you know anything at all about the Nathan Carter story, then you'll be well aware of the fact that he credits his Nan, Ann, with being a huge influence on his life. And you might also have heard about how it's not unusual to find Ann right there at his gigs, helping to sell Nathan's albums, dvds, teddy bears and various other bits and pieces, while happily mingling with fans at the same time.

Well, if ever wondered how true that was, then you would have seen it with your own eyes at Nathan's sell-out show in the Tullamore Court Hotel last weekend.

Among those who got to meet the man himself, and his wonderful Nan, Ann, were midlands based musical quintet, The Wrafter Family Band from Kilbeggan. Dad Peter, mum Noreen, and their children Conor, Thomas, and Amiee, will actually be sharing a stage with Nathan in Moynalty next month at the annual Steam Threshing Festival. There to meet Nathan ahead of their appearance together on August 12, The Wrafter Family Band almost found itself a new member, as Peter revealed.

"We were waiting to meet Nathan after he finished his soundcheck for the show on Friday night, when over wandered his lovely Nan, Ann, and introduced herself to us. She was all about the children and was asking each one of them what they played and everything."

"She really couldn't have been nicer now, and she was particularly taken with Thomas and his bodhran, even asking him for a quick lesson and then giving it a go herself. She even joked that she might join us as a new member. We told her she'd be more than welcome to jump in with us for a song or two anytime she wants," Peter joked.

The Wrafter Family were later delighted to meeting Nathan himself for the first time. "Well do you know what? It was amazing watching how brilliantly and how naturally Nathan interacted with the children. He was all smiles, made them feel so at ease by chatting away to them, he was just completely genuine and had all the time in the world for them."

"In fact, watching everyone on Nathan's team and how they performed and treated everyone that night, from fans to the staff in the hotel, to the likes of ourselves, it was just professionalism and care all the way. We're all really looking forward to Moynalty now, and sure it's only a few weeks away so we won't feel it. And who knows, we might even end up with Nathan and his Nan in the band for a couple of songs."

Nathan Carter and The Wrafter Family Band perform at the Moynalty Steam Threshing Festival on August 12.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.