Art exhibition inspired by Irish landscape to open in Tullamore

A Louth man is set to open an art exhibition inspired by the history of the Irish landscape in Tullamore in the coming weeks.

Steve Downes introduces 'A Landscape For Yourself,' a collection of poetry and photography documenting a personal journey through the Irish historic landscape. A selection of the photographs of this collection will be exhibited in the Tullamore Library in August 2018, with the launch of the poetry book and exhibition taking place in the Library at 7pm on Thursday August 2.

Steve Downes is an Irish contemporary poet, playwright and novelist. Born in County Louth in 1973 and educated in NUI Maynooth, he holds a Degree in Classical History and a Masters in Anthropology.

Steve is a published poet since 1996 and his poetry collections to-date are: The Pagan Field, Cityscapes, Urbania, A Human Veneer & Dawn at Midnight.

Steve has also published five science fiction novels and two children’s books: Adventures with Upstairs Cat & Gross Gary and the Slug and Slime Pie.

Steve continues to write and publish work in many genres. In 2017 Steve launched his first Photography Exhibition: Lost in the Graveyards of Ireland.

A Landscape for Yourself will be available in paperback from Amazon and selected bookshops.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.