Offaly country singer hoping for 'Summer Time' hit

Young Offaly country music sensation Alex Roe is hoping to make it a three-in-a-row of chart toppers when his new single, 'Summer Time,' is released this week.

Alex has previously topped the Irish iTunes Country charts with 'All I Need Is You' and 'We'll Walk Hand In Hand', both original songs, making his achievement all the more unusual in a genre where cover-versions tend to outnumber new songs.

With 'Summer Time' having received its first spins on radio already, not to mention getting requests from fans who wanted to hear it again, Alex is hopeful that he has another hit on his hands.

"I'd like to take credit for the weather, and say we planned this all perfectly, but the truth is we had a bit of luck there," he joked.

"Summer Time is a really fun, uptempo, upbeat song that I just hope people are going to enjoy. And with the weather the way it's been of late, it's a song that will hopefully help to keep people in good form and happy," he added.

"It's written by a friend of mine, Jim Corbett, and to be honest, as soon as I heard it I knew I wanted to record it. And one of the reasons I was so sure that I wanted to do that, was because I knew I loved it so much from that first time I heard it that I wanted to be able to sing it every night at my shows as well. It's just going to be a really fun song to play."

Alex continued, "I think there are a couple of times of the year that every artist wants to have a really good song for. One of those is Christmas, and we're working on that. The other is summer. If you get a song that's yours, and that sticks in peoples' heads, then you can come back to it every year. So hopefully 'Summer Time' is gonna be that kinda song."

"We've already shot the video for the song, too. A trip to the beach in Salthill was required," Alex explained.

"Where else would you go for a song about the summer? That's in the final stages of production now too, so I think we're looking at sometime in the next couple of weeks when we put that out there and let everybody see what we got up to," he concluded.

* 'Summer Time', the brand new single from Alex Roe, will be available on all digital platforms from Wednesday, July 4th.



** Alex will be joining T.R. Dallas to help him celebrate the launch of his own new single, 'Travelling To Big Tom', in The Well, Moate, on Thursday, July 5th. Also performing on the night will be P.J. Murrihy, Olivia Douglas, and Colin Kenny. Doors open at 8.30pm, and tickets are just 10 euro.