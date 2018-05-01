Offaly students to perform as Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra comes to Tullamore

The Irish Midlands Youth Orchestraare proud to present their end of year concert, Music in May, on Sunday May 6 in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 7pm.

They will perform with the Irish Midlands Intermediate Orchestra, the beautiful Scoil Mhuire Girls Choir, Vltava String Quartet and also the Irish Midlands Trad Ensemble. MC for the evening is Midlands 103’s Jim Smyth.

The Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra was established in 2005 and is now a well established group of young musicians aged from 10 – 20 years from all over the midlands.

The orchestra has opened the world of music and performance to young people, also allowing audiences to enjoy this talent and watch it flourish.

The orchestra have performed in Germany, Spain, Dubai as well as many venues in Ireland, the highlight being in the National Concert Hall in 2017. They have also been invited to play in New York in 2019.

"Music In May" promises to be a very special evening of music showcasing the very talented young people from the midlands.

Tickets are available at Scoil Mhuire Tullamore, Tullamore Court Hotel and also at the door on the evening.

This concert is supported by Offaly Arts Office.

