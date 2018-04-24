BREAKING: Castlepalooza announce host of new acts for 2018 festival

The organisers of Tullamore's Castlepalooza music and arts festival have announced a host of new acts to add to the already stellar line-up which includes the likes of All Tvvins, Chk Chk Chk, Heroes In Hiding and the Rubberbandits.

They have added Ailie Blunnie, Bodies, Dowry, EHCO, Elaine Mai, Girlfriend, Lets Set Sail, Neomadic, Sorcha Richardson, and Thumper to the ballroom stage.



The Courtyard Stage will now also showcase 45 Live, Adult Store, Alex Virgo, Andrew Azara, Bedlam DJ's, Conor C, Colin Devine, George Feely, Kettema, Killthedjs, Max Waterstone, Melodic DJs, Refuge Djs and Sarah Mooney.

The festvial takes place at Charleville Castle from August 3-5.



Now in its 13th year, Castlepalooza is renowned for putting on a unique boutique festival bringing together an eclectic mix of homegrown and international music acts; top comedians; energising workshops and above all – unrivalled festival fun – in the stunning surroundings of the majestic Charleville Castle in Tullamore.

It is acclaimed for its relaxed feel-good atmosphere and intimacy created by the fabulous crowd that attends every year. Castlepalooza takes place in one of the most beautiful festival sites in the country - the centre-piece of which is Charleville Castle - a 17th century medieval structure steeped in history and myth.

More information can be found on www.castlepalooza.com.

