Offaly man set to release debut single

Tullamore musician Tenderhook, otherwise known as Will Minnock, is set to release his debut single, “See You Go,” in collaboration with fellow Offaly musician Aisling Kearns on April 25.

“See You Go,” melds pop music in the style of Calvin Harris and Avicii with future house elements inspired by artists such as Tchami, complemented by thought-provokinglyrics written by Aisling Kearns.

The single will continue the relatively new tradition of electronic dance music coming out of Tullamore following in the footsteps of Chasing Abbey who stormed the charts last year.

Will Minnock's music is a similar style, a mellow combination of athmospheric piano and an electronic beat packed with festival vibes.

“With ‘See You Go,’ I wanted to make an EDM/house song that works well both driving your car on a summer road trip as well as in a nightclub,” Will explained.

“By teaming up with my fellow Tullamore native Aisling Kearns, we’re aiming to exhibit just how much our town has to offer in terms of forward-thinking pop music and beyond.”

Speaking about the song, Aisling said: “I wrote the lyrics to help me work through a struggle I faced between what my heart wanted in a relationship and what I knew I should be doing.”

“The lyrics talk about the torture of letting someone you love go because you know you aren’t meant to be together, but you simply can’t will yourself to fall out of love," she explained further.

Will and Aisling both grew up in Tullamore and have been training in music from an early age. Recently, Will graduated from the British and Irish Modern Music (BIMM) Institute in Dublin, while Aisling holds a degree in voice and dance from the University of Limerick and is currently training at the the Gaiety National Theatre of Acting.

“See You Go” will be available next Wednesday, April 25 on all digital retailers. You can find out more about when and where you can hear the new track on Tenderhook's official Facebook page here.

