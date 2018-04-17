Offaly singer pays emotional tribute to country legend Big Tom

Offaly country singer Ciaran Rosney has paid a heartfelt tribute to Irish country music icon, Big Tom McBride.

The death of the 81-year-old was announced on Tuesday morning, sparking an outpouring of condolences and fond memories about the Monaghan music star.

Taking to Facebook in the wake of the news, Ciaran Rosney said, "God rest his gentle soul." He described Big Tom as a "humble, kind-hearted and pure gentleman."

"We will miss you dearly. Take care my friend until we meet again," he continued.

"I hope we can carry your light to the next generation. Sleep well," Rosney's tribute concluded.

