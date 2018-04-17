Country legend Big Tom passes away aged 81

The Irish country singer Big Tom McBride has passed away at the age of 81.

The news was shared on his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning, April 17.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Big Tom McBride (RIP) this morning."

"Dad passed away peacefully in the company of his family. He will be sadly missed by all who new him. May he rest in peace," the statement continued.

Big Tom became a star in the 1960s having formed the Mainliners, later touring with the band for almost two decades. The Monaghan man drew crowds from far and wide during his long career.

He would later reunite with the band but also enjoyed a successful solo career, playing live right up to last year. He was given a lifetime achievement awards at the Irish Country Music Awards in 2016.

