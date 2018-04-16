Offaly singer to debut new original song at country awards

Offaly country singer Colin Kenny is set to debut his latest single, The Best Song Ever, at the upcoming Hot Country TV Awards concert in the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan.

Colin Kenny's name has been on the rise ever since his debut single, a cover of country classsic, Don't Close Your Eyes, rocketed up the charts last year.

Having shared stages with the likes of Mike Denver, Tony Christie, and The Fureys, Colin has shown his vocal ability to be as versatile, spanning country and folk and everything in between.

With another appearance at the Hot Country TV Awards Concert coming up on May 1, Colin is set to debut his new single during what has become the biggest night in Irish country music.

When he takes to the stage that night, not only will he be performing in front of the cream of Irish country once again - the aforementioned Mike Denver, Nathan Carter, Cliona Hagan, Derek Ryan, and more - but for the first time ever, he'll be singing one of his own songs, 'The Best Song Ever.'

"Yeah, I haven't done too much songwriting yet", Colin admitted, but it's something he intends to focus more on in the future.

"It's something I have a definite interest in, and something that I want to give more time to, that's for sure", he continued.

"As for this song itself, well the idea had been with me for a while, you know, it was almost writing itself for me in my mind, I think," he explained.

"But it got to the stage where I thought, you know what, I'm going to sit down and actually write this properly. So out came the guitar, and down I sat to put it together. My first two singles have both been covers, so I wanted to do something different. And it doesn't get much different than something no-one has ever heard before," he continued.

Speaking about what the song is about, Colin commented: "it's about how much loads of different songs mean to us, for different reasons, songs that remind us of someone special, or of a specific moment in our lives, stuff like that."

"So 'The Best Song Ever' is really a tribute to all of those songs that may have a special place in our hearts. It might be a different song for me than it is for you, but the feelings we both share about those two different songs are the same: to each of us, and for our own reasons, our song is the best song ever."

Colin will be performing at this year's Hot Country TV Awards Concert in the Slieve Russell Hotel on May 1. For more information on the release details of his new single, 'The Best Song Ever', check out his official Facebook page.

