Offaly singer's album launch is a huge hit

With her latest single, 'Leaving Tipperary', climbing to the top of the iTunes Country chart in the days beforehand, Olivia Douglas' album launch for 'Forever Country' was always going to be a party.

A huge crowd packed into The Well in Moate last Tuesday night, making sure the launch was 'well' and truly a huge success.

Country fans descended by the bus load from across the country, including Cork, Waterford, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, and more to be a part of Olivia's big night.

Olivia was the night's star-attraction, but an array of artists also came out to perform and wish her well on her big night, from the Back Axles to Michael English and Robert Mizzell.

Speaking after the spectacular night, Olivia said: "I think in the lead-up to a night like that, you're always going to be worried about everything, but especially things like will anyone actually come."

"That's how I was anyway, but now that it's been and gone, and we're out the other side of things, I'm just so, so grateful to everyone who did come along to be a part of it and share the celebrations with me," she added.

Olivia continued, "Playing in the 3Arena last month was a huge moment for me, on the Sunday World stage thanks to Eddie Rowley, and I have another big night coming up next month with Daniel, recording his TV show," Olivia explained.

"But something like this, so close to home, and surrounded by so many faces you know, and some that you've known for years, it was very special," she said of her album launch.

For details on how to get your copy of Olivia's new album, 'Forever Country', go to her website, www.oliviadouglasmusic.com, or check out her official Facebook music page.

Olivia will perform at the Hot Country TV Awards Concert at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan on May 1, and records 'Opry Le Daniel' with Daniel O' Donnell in Derry's Millennium Forum on May 15.

